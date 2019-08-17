You will have the option to make your tax deductible donation a gift and send the recipient a thank you card.

2019 2nd Quarter Newsletter Year-to-Date Results for 2019 Pounds of donated usable clothing: 4,389

Number of blankets (not handmade): 913

Number of handmade items contributed: 3853

Number of babies clothed for their first year: 393 Read More...

4th Quarter Newsletter We continue to appreciate our community of faithful supporters. Each of you is vital in helping Gently Hugged make a significant impact in the lives of local newborns at risk. Thank you. Year-to-Date Results for 2018 Pounds of donated usable clothing: 8,095

Number of blankets (not handmade): 2,508

Number of handmade items contributed: 6,441

Number of babies provided with sufficient clothing for their first year: 701 Read More...

Happy Holidays! Because of your compassionate help, Gently Hugged will finish the year having provided 678 babies in need with clean clothing, warm blankets, a fresh new book, and other essentials keep them cozy and secure for their entire first year. During 2018, the numbers of Gently Hugged collection bin locations, distribution sites, and volunteers have increased to meet a growing need. Your caring contribution will make a real and lasting impact on the lives of families who are unable to provide even the basic necessities for their newborn child.

August Update A typical dip in clothing donations during the summer months did not occur this year! Although temps have been sweltering, our Gently Hugged volunteers are keeping up the pace. Faithful volunteers collect items from bins, sort, launder, fold, and pack the bags. Crafters continue to create handmade essentials to add an extra dose of love, before other helpers deliver the eye-catching bags to social workers and nurses for distribution. As a result, during the months of June and July, 133 newborns that would otherwise go without, were provided clothing and other basic items to sustain them for their first year.

June Update On Sunday, May 20, Gently Hugged collaborated with Tomorrow's Heroes Today for a Super Hero Kid Fun Run to benefit Gently Hugged. The event was sold out with 100 little runners ages 2-7 wearing red superhero capes that were each handmade by one of our crafters. Spiderman made a live appearance to run and pose with the kids, Hullabaloo provided live music and dancing, and several local businesses sponsored booths with enlightening activities for the attendees. A highlight was our amazing and multi-talented emcee Philip Victor Ongert who kept the fun going all morning.

2018 Gently Hugged is excited to begin its 7th year of operation. The number of babies supplied for their entire first year with clothing, blankets, books, and handmade items has increased annually. In 2017, the lives of 588 at risk infants in our community were made better, vs 523 in 2016. The need is endless, and our goal is to continue increasing the number of babies served to surpass the 600 mark in 2018. Thank you for your past and future support!

Year-end​ Your kindness and compassion during 2017 has allowed Gently Hugged to grow and serve over 550 babies in need with clothing, blankets, and other essentials to keep them cozy and supplied for the entire first year. ​ New moms have also felt your caring and received comfort in knowing they are not alone and have hope for the future. We cannot continue to make this happen without your help. Your generous year-end donation in any amount will help us sustain the poorest babies born in San Diego County. Thank you for your steadfast support. Because of your help we will be able to continue to surround vulnerable new babies with love and warmth into the new year.​